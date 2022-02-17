'This is a family win': Chatham grandparents plan to share $533,748 Lotto Max earnings
A Chatham couple says they plan to share their Lotto Max earnings with their kids and grandkids.
Sharon and Robert Nicholson of Chatham won $533,748.30 with a Lotto Max second prize in the Jan. 7, 2022 draw.
The couple said they are regular lottery players, and it was Sharon who discovered their big win.
“I handed the ticket to the store clerk, and Big Winner appeared on the terminal with a lot of numbers,” she said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up their winnings.
“I didn’t think much of it until the clerk said, ‘You’re a big winner!’ I stood there in shock,” said Sharon.
When Sharon went home to share the news with Robert, they both stood there in silence staring at each other. The retirees each had their cheque in their hands they laughed with joy.
“This feels great – fantastic,” said Robert.
The pair said they will share this money with their children and grandchildren and do some work around their house.
“This is a family win,” they said.
The winning ticket was purchased at Real Canadian Super Store on St. Clair Street in Chatham.
-
