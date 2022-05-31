'This is a growing community': Mill Bay mall was slated for demolition before burning to the ground

Linda Keglowitsch says it was only a matter of time before the boarded-up Pioneer Square Mall in Mill Bay, B.C., burned to the ground.

“It was a complete eyesore,” said Keglowitsch. “There was a couple of other fires started there in the past.”

The blaze on Friday was the third fire that firefighters have responded to at the mall in recent months. The massive fire on Friday will be the last.

“This is the largest one that I’ve been to,” said Mill Bay Fire Department deputy chief Stephen Melanson.

On Monday, there was nothing left of the building but rubble.

“We’re not surprised whatsoever,” said Mike Baier, co-owner of the Limona Group, which owns the mall property. “We’re really disappointed.”

In 2020, the Cowichan Valley Regional District and the Mill Bay Fire Department deemed the building not up to current codes.

“Basically it wasn’t compliant with the B.C. Fire Code,” said Melanson.

Rather than spending $250,000 to upgrade the building that was meant to be torn down in the future to make way for a new commercial space, the decision was made to evict its tenants until the time was right to redevelop.

“We’re being held up by the province basically, trying to get a water licence,” said Baier.

The group also owns 150 acres of land behind the site. There they hope to build upwards of 1,000 homes, including 150 affordable rental apartments and a seniors home.

Baier said all the zoning is in place but demolishing the building before the licence was approved didn’t make sense.

“It’s hard to believe that it takes you this long to approve a licence,” said Baier. “It’s ridiculous.”

Now with the building gone, neighbours are optimistic that the future of the site will revitalize the area.

“This is a growing community,” said Keglowitsch. “Victoria, Langford, they are full and it’s all coming this way.”