The investigation into a recent Duncan homicide continues, after the death was first reported by police on Monday.

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP were called to a home in the Cowichan Lake Road area around 1 a.m. Monday for reports of an assault with a weapon.

When Mounties arrived, they found two people outside of a residence. A 17-year-old boy was found suffering from life-threatening stab wounds, while the other person surrendered to police without issue.

The boy was taken to hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

CTV News has learned that the alleged killer was also under the age of 18. Both youths involved in the incident were known to each other, according to police.

On Tuesday, investigators in white forensic suits were scouring the Duncan property.

Jesse Peddle, a teenager who lives in the neighbourhood, says he was walking home from work around the time of the incident.

"I believe I heard screaming and yelling," Peddle told CTV News Tuesday.

Duncan Mayor Michelle Staples says that the city is a tight-knight community and that the situation is a tragedy that resonates with everyone.

"This is a horrible tragedy," she said Tuesday. "We are a small town. We celebrate together and we mourn together."

As of Tuesday morning, no charges had been laid and the lone suspect in the incident has been released from custody without conditions.

"For many in the community, the thought of a 17-year-old being stabbed to death is incomprehensible," said RCMP Insp. Chris Bear. "Investigators, victims service workers and grief counselors have been contacted and are working with those most affected by this tragic incident."

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP Detachment at 250-748-5522.