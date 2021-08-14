'This is a milestone': Saskatoon street renamed after Ahmadiyya Muslim community

A new street name honouring the Saskatoon Ahmadiyya Muslim community was unveiled Saturday at Corman Park.

Glazier Road at the corner of Range Road 3050 adjacent to the Baitur Rahmat Mosque will now be known as Ahmadiyya Crescent.

"This street has special significance for our community because of this mosque. This is milestone for the history of Saskatchewan as well as having a large beautiful mosque," said Mubarik Syed, the public and media relations spokesperson at Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at Saskatoon.

The ceremony included prayers, remarks from the RM of Corman Park and barbeque.

The community says its mosque is the biggest in Saskatoon and the project has been in the works for two years.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim community says it has been in Saskatoon since the early 1970s and is happy to see public recognition.

