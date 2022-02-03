'This is a problem': Saskatoon police see rise in catalytic converter thefts

Saskatoon Police Service fielded more than 300 reports for catalytic converter thefts last year, a steep increase from the 14 reported in 2020.

“This increase is not unique to Saskatoon by any stretch. This is a problem that we're seeing all across the country,” Staff Sgt. Darcy Shukin said.

According to police, thieves are after the precious metals the converters contain.

Catalytic converters are used to decrease a car's emissions. The filters contain platinum, palladium and rhodium, which have increased in value in recent years, according to Shukin.

“A few years ago, they were below the market value of gold but since then have far exceeded the value of the gold by weight due to the

short supply worldwide, and therefore it has created kind of an opportunity for people to capitalize on,” said Shukin.

Avalon Auto Service sees the effects of catalytic converter thefts. It used to field one to two calls a month, now it’s getting up to four calls weekly for the exhaust emission control device.

According to co-owner Mikel Forstey, a new convertor can range from $500 to $1500.

“It’s gotten to the point where rather than repairing it, we’re just suggesting they go through SGI and put in a claim in for it.”

In 2020, 34 people in the province made claims through SGI for stolen catalytic converters, according to SGI. Last year saw those numbers jump up to 608. In 2022, 133 claims have been made.

Shukin is calling on the public to help with the catalytic converter thefts. He’s asking if people see anything out of the ordinary, such as people underneath vehicles, to alert authorities.