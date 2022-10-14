'This is a rare property': Nearly $5 million home hits the market in Saskatoon
A home on Saskatchewan Crescent West is for sale with a record listing price of $4.95 million.
According to its realtors Dawn Foord and Jeff Will it’s the highest priced MLS listing since the organization began tracking listings in 2007.
“It is historic as the owner set out to create a historic property, yet it is a new build,” said Foord.
The 4,545 square-foot, three-level home has five bedrooms and six bathrooms.
The lot offers direct access to the river and is valued at over $2 million, says Foord. The home was custom-built in 2017, led by an architecture firm and an interior designer.
It features an in-ground pool, butler’s pantry, heated underground garage and courtyard.
“You can have a boat — there’s a dock; this particular property has a fire pit right on the water’s edge,” said Foord. “It’s one of only a handful of properties that backs the river and has direct access right to the water.”
“This is a rare property, we don’t come across listings in Saskatoon of this value often,” said Foord.
She says Saskatchewan Crescent West is the highest-priced area in the city. The home has already received interest from potential buyers.
-
William Osler Health System emergency departments experiencing ‘longer than usual wait times’William Osler Health System is warning about longer than normal wait times at its emergency departments.
-
What happened to BramptonU? New audit reveals $500k spent on failed proposalThe City of Brampton spent more than half a million dollars putting together a proposal for a university that never went past the planning stage, according to a partial forensic audit that was ultimately halted before its completion.
-
This is how much it costs to rent a one-bedroom apartment in OttawaThe cost to rent a one-bedroom apartment in Ottawa inched closer to $2,000 a month in September, as renters saw a double-digit increase in rental rates.
-
Three arrested after police seize catalytic converters, motorcycle in CambridgeThree Cambridge residents are facing charges after police executed a search warrant at a home.
-
Videogames can potentially trigger cardiac arrest in susceptible children, study findsPlaying videogames could trigger a potentially fatal cardiac episode in children with existing heart conditions, according to an international study published this week.
-
Motorcyclist sustains serious injuries after crash in GriesbachA person is in hospital with serious injuries after a crash in north Edmonton Friday evening.
-
'Freezing this winter': Some analysts worry about high heating costsSoaring diesel prices are sparking worry about what people will have to pay to heat their homes this winter.
-
Advance voting numbers up as Vancouver's mayoral race tightensMore people have voted early in this year's municipal election compared to the 2018 election, according to numbers from Vancouver and Surrey.
-
MacEwan University creates artist-in-residence program honouring Gene ZwozdeskyMacEwan University established a new program to help deepen connections between Ukraine and Canada while honouring a former MLA.