'This is a rare property': Nearly $5 million home hits the market in Saskatoon

A home on Saskatchewan Crescent West is for sale with a record listing price of $4.95 million.

According to its realtors Dawn Foord and Jeff Will it’s the highest priced MLS listing since the organization began tracking listings in 2007.

“It is historic as the owner set out to create a historic property, yet it is a new build,” said Foord.

The 4,545 square-foot, three-level home has five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

The lot offers direct access to the river and is valued at over $2 million, says Foord. The home was custom-built in 2017, led by an architecture firm and an interior designer.

It features an in-ground pool, butler’s pantry, heated underground garage and courtyard.

“You can have a boat — there’s a dock; this particular property has a fire pit right on the water’s edge,” said Foord. “It’s one of only a handful of properties that backs the river and has direct access right to the water.”

“This is a rare property, we don’t come across listings in Saskatoon of this value often,” said Foord.

She says Saskatchewan Crescent West is the highest-priced area in the city. The home has already received interest from potential buyers.