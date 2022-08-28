'This is a sacred symbol': Holy Roller vandalized again

Months after London, Ont.’s famed Holy Roller was returned to Victoria Park after a year-long restoration, the WWII-era Sherman tank has once again been vandalized.

Over the weekend, it was discovered that a suspect(s) had taken an object and carved words onto the front of the tank.

While the damage is only visible up close and it’s difficult to make out what it says, it’s clear the famed WWII tank has once again been vandalized — and it’s something London Mayor Ed Holder can’t get his head around.

“To imagine that people would do this,” he tells CTV News London on Sunday. “I’ve said before, you can’t fix stupid, and that’s what this is all about.”

Holder adds that while Holy Roller will be fixed, there are no plans to move it to a safer location.

This is the second time since its restoration in the spring that the London icon has been vandalized.

In June, a 44-year-old individual was charged with mischief after allegedly vandalizing the tank with a grinder, causing $6,000 in damages.

In June 2021, Holy Roller was removed from Victoria Park where it underwent an extensive restoration and repairs at Fanshawe College, as years of wear and tear had taken a toll on the tank. In May, Holy Roller was unveiled to the public following the year-long restoration, and returned to Victoria Park during a rededication ceremony.

Holy Roller is one of two Canadian tanks to fight in WWII until the end of the war.

“This point is, this is a sacred symbol for our city and one of our most respected citizens, so we have to honour it,” says Holder.

— With files from CTV News London’s Brent Lale