'This is a safe space': Regina pharmacy putting care before profit

It may look like any drug store, but the Queen City Wellness Pharmacy also serves as a community hub for those in need.

People looking for shelter from the cold can grab a cup of coffee and spend the day.

“You have a place to test when it’s cold out, sit around and have coffee,” Matthew McKay, a guest of the pharmacy, told CTV News.

“You can’t go do this in another pharmacy. They’d kick you out of there,” Brenda Morrison, another guest of the pharmacy, said.

The store is located at the edge of Regina’s downtown, an inner city neighbourhood where people have diverse needs.

Sarah Kozusko, a pharmacist at Queen City Wellness, explained that the pharmacy acts as a resource and a safe haven for those not only in the downtown core, but across the city.

“This is a safe space and we will meet you wherever you are, with whatever you need,” she told CTV News.

“If somebody comes in without shoes, we help them find shoes. If somebody comes in and they need new clothes, we’ll find them something to wear. If they don’t have anywhere to live, we’ll help them find shelter.”

There’s a phone to use and a place to wash up. The store provides space for 12 step programs and a room for public health nurses to tend to medical needs. Most importantly, there is care.

Soolee Papequash is a staff member of Queen City Wellness who is regarded as everyone’s kokum.

“So it’s like a grandmother’s house I guess with the bannock and the food and the coffee and the tea and the band aids and whatever needs to be done for that moment,” she said.

The pharmacy is not charity. It relies on revenue from customers filling their prescriptions to keep the programs going.

“So we keep doing the right thing and hopefully people see that and support it,” Kozusko explained.

According to staff, the pharmacy hopes to be an example that businesses can make still make a profit by doing the right thing.