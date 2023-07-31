'This is a very positive step': New Brunswick's insulin pump program expanding

The Province of New Brunswick is expanding access to the insulin pump program to try and improve the lives of people living with Type 1 diabetes.

At an announcement at the Moncton Hospital Monday morning, Health Minister Bruce Fitch said the provincial government will be expanding access to the program.

Insulin pump devices and other necessary medical supplies will be made more available and more affordable.

Fitch announced a $2.1 million investment to help people better manage diabetes.

"There will be fewer complications, there will be a reduction in the number of hospitalizations and all round better health outcomes for people living with Type 1 diabetes," said Fitch.

Insulin pump therapy is an alternative to multiple daily injections, and the program offers an improved quality of life for people who have Type 1 diabetes.

The program did previously provide coverage for insulin pumps and other supplies for eligible recipients who were 25-years-old or younger and based upon their income.

The new program will expand the increasing number of income levels from five to seven.

"So starting on August 15, we'll be removing the age cap allowing people older than age 25 to apply and be eligible," said Fitch. "As a result of these updates, we're expanding the number of clients accessing pumps and supplies to nearly double the amount that are receiving them today."

Glenn Thibeault, executive director of government affairs, advocacy and policy for Diabetes Canada, said the expansion of the province's pump program will make a significant impact on the lives pf people living with Type 1 diabetes in New Brunswick.

"From Diabetes Canada's point of view, this is a very positive step in the right direction," said Thibeault. "I think if you look across the country the level of public coverage for diabetes medications, devices and supplies, including insulin pumps, vary significantly from provinces and territories."

After the announcement, Thibeault spoke in greater detail about how public coverage for medicine and services differs across Canada.

"When you have a patchwork approach across the country it makes it difficult because why if someone in Moncton has different health care experiences than someone who would be in Victoria, B.C., or even in Sudbury, O.N., where I'm from. So, we're continuing to advocate to make sure that right across the country we have this great framework for diabetes that the federal government put out and now we're going to work with all the provinces to find ways to implement those strategies," said Thibeault.

The Department of Health also announced on Monday it will soon offer coverage for continuous glucose monitoring for people with diabetes who meet certain medical eligibility criteria.

The province expects over 5,000 people to qualify for coverage under the program.

The department is also moving to a payer-of-last resort model meaning the province will cover costs of the benefits only after all applicable public and private payers, such as employee benefits, do.

