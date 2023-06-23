'This is about moving people': Regions top politician calls for more transit services

Waterloo regional Chair Karen Redman penned an open letter to the Ford government for action on its plans for two-way, all-day GO train service in the region.

In it, Redman outlined three key areas where the region wants to see transit action:

An updated timeline to deliver on two-way, all-day GO train service on the Kitchener line

That the province expand GO bus service to centres like Hamilton, Guelph and Brantford

A discussion on commitments to Breslau GO station and GO train service to Cambridge via Fergus

The letter was necessary, according to Redman.

“People felt they were being left behind, they were seeing buses go past because they were overfull, so I sent a letter to Minister Mulroney – we need this transportation -- people depend on it,” Redman said.

Earlier this week, Metrolinx announced it would be expanding bus service from Waterloo to Brampton.

“I'm really pleased to see that there will be service starting this Saturday,” Redman said of the new services.

Adding: “This is about moving people. This is about reducing greenhouse gas emissions, something that everybody globally is looking at, so this isn't just a good thing to do, it's the right thing to do.

Waterloo MPP Catherine Fife brought the issue to Queen’s Park – asking when Kitchener can expect a weekend train to get to Kitchener on the Kitchener line.

“Mr. Speaker, Kitchener-Waterloo is a growing area, and that's why Metrolinx is constantly monitoring service and ridership levels, and that is why just recently we announced increased bus service, and while the demand was greater than we even thought, the next day we added double-decker buses to meet the demand in Kitchener-Waterloo,” she said.

Kitchener-Conestoga MPP Mike Harris said pandemic disruptions are still impacting ridership, and the province is committed to its transit expansion plan.

A statement in part read: “We will continue to work closely with CN to incrementally increase service along core sections of the Kitchener corridor that are CN-owned.”