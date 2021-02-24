A Kamloops, B.C., dad is speaking out after his daughter was allegedly sent home from her high school this week for wearing a knee-length dress layered with a long-sleeve turtleneck.

“I’m disappointed in the system,” Christopher Wilson said in a video posted on Facebook.

He says his daughter Karis, who is in Grade 12 at NorKam Secondary, was singled out by her teacher for what she was wearing when she showed up for class on Tuesday.

“(She) was told the outfit she was wearing made, or could make her, or the teacher’s assistant, who is a male, feel uncomfortable. So she was removed from class, brought down to the principal’s office and sent home,” Wilson explained.

Wilson says his daughter walked home from school in tears— and he has been left with many questions about what happened, and why her choice of clothing would be a problem in the first place.

“She’s wearing a turtleneck, under a black dress that goes to her knees,” Wilson said. “This is absurd."

He says he spoke with the school principal and asked to see the school dress code and was alarmed to see one of the rules is to “not to wear clothing that is distracting to teaching or learning."

“Change needs to happen,” Wilson said. “You can’t talk to students like this. These are little humans that you’re supposed to get excited about learning and the rest of their life, not demoralize them, beat them down and send them home.”

Wilson says he went public with the story after speaking with his daughter.

“She said, ‘You know what, it’s OK because if we make any change for someone that comes behind me, then it’s worth it.’”

Wilson also wants to see increased sensitivity training for teachers.

The Kamloops School District told CTV News it could not comment on the allegations but that a review is underway.

"We understand the parent is concerned about what happened to his daughter at school yesterday. We are also concerned about these allegations and are treating them seriously," superintendent Terry Sullivan said in an email.

"Whenever a parent is concerned about their child at school we want to work with them for the best outcome for the student."