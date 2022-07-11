'This is amazing': Ukrainians settling in the Maritimes as volunteers seek assistance

Soaking up the July sunshine, Anna Tereshchenko is about as settled as she can be in a country she never imagined living in at the beginning of the year.

The journey to Halifax from Odessa with her young son, and later her sister, was difficult and emotional and she marvels how far she's come.

"Oh this is amazing," Tereshchenko told CTV News Monday.

"I can't believe it's been almost three months here. I think that it was a whole life."

The 34-year-old is grateful to have a job, and a place to live, although the rent money doesn't go very far in downtown Halifax at the moment. So she's looking for something more affordable - and wants other Ukrainians to consider that before moving.

"They can think not only about Halifax, but about other cities or towns," she said.

Far from diminishing, the need for assistance for refugees seems to be growing.

At the Ukrainian store in Halifax, donations of household goods are piling-up, but volunteers are spending significant time, and gas money, for pick-ups.

Unfortunately, some of the donations are also going to the dump.

"Some things come in in great condition; others come in in not-so-great condition," said Rick Langille, co-administrator of the Facebook Group Atlantic Canada Hosts for Ukraine.

"I guess we would ask, if you're going to donate something, consider that it's going to real people and real families and it should be in good condition. Good enough that you would expect your own family to use it."

The online group continues to be the key link between Ukrainians and local volunteers, who are finding the workload quite heavy.

Carol Ailles, another co-administrator says the group has helped about 600 Ukrainians so far, and the number is growing.

"In the beginning, we had more hosts than we did guests," said Ailles from her home in Saint John.

"Now, we have a lot more guests coming than we have hosts to take them."

She's also urging Ukrainians to consider building a life in a smaller centre.

"There is work in small towns in Canada, there's lots of work, so they can go there, and they can be successful, and they can play less rent when they are ready to rent and they can get a house."