'This is better than a hotel': Sask. town hosts stranded Manitoba band students following spring storm

A group of Manitoba band students have a story they won’t soon forget, after being stranded and cared for in the town of Craik, Sask. during a harsh spring snowstorm.

The night of April 20th saw winter conditions wreak havoc across the province, with slippery highways, high winds and continued snowfall leaving many travellers stranded.

One such instance took place near the town of Craik, where a group of 47 students and several chaperones on a band trip got caught in the storm.

“We were on our way home from Saskatoon, the roads were bad and we ended up drifting a little bit,” Nathan Tannahill, a grade 11 student from Oakbank, said as he recounted the trip.

“The nearest place to stop was the town of Craik.”

As it happens, Craik’s mayor, Mark Wegner, came across the stranded group as he left his evening coffee group.

“I just pulled up beside the driver's window and he said, ‘Well, the roads are too bad, [we can’t] continue on, the kids are scared.’ And the music director come out and talked to me a little bit. He said ‘Well the motel closed.’ [He] kind of had that look in his eye of ‘What do we do?’” Wegner told CTV News.

“So I said, ‘Well we have a big school up the road. Worst case scenario, we’ll turn them loose in the gym and let them run around for the rest of the day till you can go home.”

At that point, the community sprung into action, according to Charla Edwards, the principal of Craik School.

“I just had a distressed vice principal on the other end [of the line] wondering how we could help their students out … and I knew that we were quite capable of hosting them. So I just put it into action. The staff [said] ‘Let’s do this’ and with that support, it was easy to do,” she said.

Name tags were handed out, food was provided, and then the fun began.

“It was just one positive after another. I know the kids appreciated that because we opened the gym for them,” Edwards said.

“There was dodgeball, there was full basketball and badminton. The gym was full and we haven't seen that for a while. So really it managed itself after everyone got what they needed.”

For Tannahill, the experience was definitely a new one.

“Sleeping in the library of a high school I don't go to was a little weird, but I got used to it pretty quick,” he chuckled.

To cap it all off, and as a thank you, the stranded band from Springfield Collegiate sprung into action.

“We were able to get a concert. We had tutoring the next day from the kids, they showed off their instruments,” Edward recounted.

“Many of them said to me, ‘This is better than a hotel’. So that was good to hear. Because I mean, they were a little stressed when they first showed up.”

Even with unfamiliar acoustics and limited equipment, Tannahill believes his group put on a pretty good performance for their hosts.

“We had to use a lot of instrument cases and hit things and call that a drum. The gym was definitely not an environment that we had played in before. So that took a bit of getting used to,” he said.

“Overall I think we did alright. Students, really in some cases, that might have been their first exposure of a performance like that. So, it was pretty great to see some of their faces light up when we started playing.”

For those in Craik, they deny that their hospitality was anything out of the status quo for small-town Saskatchewan.

“I really don't feel like there was anything above and beyond that we did. I mean yes, I stayed the night at the school, but whatever. I do that once a year for my students because they always think its fun,” Edwards laughed.

“They were such great kids and staff and I felt that it was just one of those moments, ‘Let's take it and do what we can with it.’”

“I don't think we're any more special than any other little small town,” Wegner told CTV News.

“They'd all do the same. If you're in need they usually fill the need for you.”

For the future, Edwards hopes Springfield Collegiate will stop by again.

However, next time around, she hopes it will by choice and not by necessity.

“I'm hoping that we maybe see Springfield in the future. They can stop by to put on a show for us and not have to stay the night,” she laughed.

Tannahill said the town’s hospitality and the experience as a whole has left a lasting impression.

“I thought they would be like, ‘Oh great. There's a bunch of high school kids coming to invade our space,’ but they were super welcoming, which I definitely was not expecting… so this was definitely a first. I've never had to be stranded in a small town like that before,” he said.

“I've already talked to a lot of my friends about it and we're not going to be forgetting this anytime soon.”