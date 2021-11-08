'This is beyond words': Sudbury cab driver rethinking career after racist attack

A Sudbury cab driver is sharing his story after saying he was verbally assaulted and highly insulted after a passenger spit in his face.

Aravind Aravamudhan immigrated to Sudbury from India and has been driving a taxi for the past two years, but is now taking some time to figure out if he will continue to drive.

Aravamudhan said he’s still in shock.

On Saturday, he was driving a cab for Aaron Taxi when he said a passenger attacked him verbally.

“He was saying how we came from another country to take his money and it was a $13 fare," Aravamudhan said. "After he did spout racial comments and started cursing.”

He said the man then spit in his face.

“I immediately dialled 911," he said. "I told him I am going to call the cops and I was on the call with them but the 911 operator asked me to leave the scene immediately so the situation doesn’t escalate to another level."

Aravamudhan showed us his eye glasses, which he plans to give to police as evidence.

The owner of Aaron Taxi said he’s noticed a sharp rise in incidents of disrespect and abuse toward drivers during the pandemic.

“My dad came here from somewhere else -- I mean the people that work here a lot of them have come here from somewhere else,” said Mike Sanders, owner of Aaron Taxi.

“Most courteous, polite hardworking people you would ever meet. And some people, some people have some very wrong ideas about why they are here what they are doing here and they couldn’t be further from the truth.”

Greater Sudbury Police confirm they are investigating.

“This is beyond words -- a guy spitting on the face is intolerable anytime,” said Aravamudhan.

Aravamudhan said 90 per cent of passengers are friendly and courteous, but it’s the 10 per cent that has him thinking twice about returning to driving a taxi.