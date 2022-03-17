'This is big': Island tourism operators praise lifting of COVID-19 tests for travellers entering Canada

It's news the tourism industry has campaigned for months for, and waited two years to hear. The rapid COVID test requirement for international travellers coming to Canada will be gone starting April 1.

"This is big," said Paul Nursey, CEO of Destination Greater Victoria.

"This is really big. This has been a huge friction point," he added. "The PCR test removal was one thing, but this is almost a whole removal of the friction points."

Senior government sources told CTV News on Wednesday that Ottawa was expected to announce a removal of pre-arrival COVID-19 tests for fully vaccinated travellers entering Canada.

"If this is truly lifted this will truly be a major lift to international travel," said Dave Gudgel, co-CEO of Clipper Vacations.

Gudgel says it was the last major hurdle for the industry, and the Clipper – which ferries people from Victoria to Seattle, Wash. – will be able to take on more travellers with less hassle and expense for visitors once it resumes service on April 15.

"It's the second anniversary of the day we closed down two years ago," said Gudgel on Wednesday. "So to get this news today is also meaningful."

Meanwhile, the Coho ferry, which travels between Victoria and Washington state, says it will also increase the amount of trips it runs once the tests are gone. First starting with three trips in May, then four trips in June.

"[On] June 24 we'll do four trips and get back to what we did in 2019," said Ryan Burles, president of the Black Ball Ferry Line.

With cruise ships arriving in Victoria in April, along with more tourists from the Coho and Clipper, the Inner Harbour is expected to be busy starting next month.

Meanwhile, relaxed travel restrictions are good news for islanders looking to travel abroad, as it makes it cheaper and less burdensome knowing that you won't need to get a negative COVID test to return to Canada.

Anyone entering Canada from abroad will still need to complete the ArriveCan app forms, and random PCR testing will take place at airports. But, those are minor worries for most in the tourism industry, which at long last is starting to get back to normal.