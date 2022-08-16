'This is bigger than football': Golden Hawks welcome back Light House members for training day

A tradition has returned to the turf on Tuesday at University Stadium in Waterloo.

The Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks football team welcomed back a group of their biggest supporters after a multi-year pandemic hiatus.

“I keep saying to the guys, this is bigger than football,” said head coach Michael Faulds.

Members of Light House, an adult day program that supports those in the region with special needs, returned to the gridiron to participate in a team practice during training camp.

“I like Laurier Golden Hawks, and I want them to win,” said Liam Kelly, a Light House participant.

For members of the program, the day wasn’t just about having fun, it was about being a part of a team they normally root for from the sidelines.

“It’s just such a unique activity to get our guys out to be part of a university campus feel and feel like they’re part of a team,” said Kyle Craig, program supervisor at Light House.

For many it was the first time they were able to participate in the day as COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the tradition for the past few years.

“This is my first time doing it, and I am very excited,” said Jake Jennings, a Light House member.

From footwork speed drills to learning to defend from tacklers, the Light House program members gave the Golden Hawks a boost of support just weeks before the season starts.

“It’s nice post-COVID getting them out here to training camp once again. The smiles, the dancing, the laughter from both from the Light House participants and from our players is so amazing,” said Faulds.

Light House officials said a day like this helps foster shared experiences for its participants, while building social networks within the community.