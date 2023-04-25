'This is everyone's dream': Sask. female hockey team excited to play in national tournament

Female hockey teams from across the country are competing for the Esso Cup National Championship in Prince Albert this week.

Two of the six U18 AAA teams are from Saskatchewan, with the Regina Rebels and the Prince Albert Northern Bears vying for the top spot.

The chairman of the Esso Cup Robin Wildey said the Prince Albert committee came together in 2018, and was awarded the tournament a year later.

“When we were awarded it in 2019, we saw a huge uptake in registration in female hockey,” he said.

After several months of planning, the tournament was cancelled due to the pandemic.

“We were finally able to start it, and ramp it up for this year,” Wildey said.

The Northern Bears head coach Steve Young hopes it will inspire the local youth.

“Women’s hockey is really growing and I know this helps it a lot. Today there were a lot of young future hockey players in the stands, and hopefully that helps everywhere,” Young said.

It will be the last time he coaches his daughter Kaebree Young, before she continues her hockey career with Olds College.

“It’s weird to think this is last our time playing and coaching, but new opportunities will be fun,”Kaebree told CTV News.

It’s a special moment for Northern Bears #17 Sasha Malenfant.

“This is everyone’s dream really, so you got to be grateful for the experience, and you got to come to play,” Malenfant said.

The team received overwhelming support from community members and family.

“My whole family is here, it’s incredible. The support, the love, it’s really nice,” she said.

The team lost its first two games to the Northern Selects (Nova Scotia) and the Fraser Valley Rush (B.C.).

“There are some good teams out there, so just know where you sit as a player, and know where the team sits, and that it’s just a hockey game at the end of the day,” Malenfant said.

The Northern Bears plan to redeem themselves.

“I can’t wait to win gold,” Kaebree said.

The gold medal game is slated for Saturday at 4 p.m. and will be broadcast on TSN.