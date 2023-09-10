'This is for the community': Dancers share breaking culture at event in Waterloo
Day two of local art and music festival Art Hop brought some soulful beats and smooth moves to Waterloo.
Performers from across the province gathered at Revive Karaoke Bar to go head-to-head in dance battles at the Express Yourself Breaking Jam. The event also featured workshops.
Organizers say the goal is to expand the culture of breaking while educating others on its history.
“This is for the culture, this is for the streets, this is for the community,” event host Nick Lewis said. “And it’s really important to involve people like the audience in the show and the workshops.”
“It’s very, very important because the culture needs to expand. It’s something that’s more underground, people don’t think about that. They’re like ‘Oh breakdancing that’s still a thing? Popping that’s still a thing?’ But it’s on such a wide scale. You just have to go look for it. So we’re trying to make that here and bring it to the city so everybody can see.”
Audience members were also welcome to step up on stage and strut their stuff.
Art Hop wrapped up Saturday evening with an alien-themed secret field trip.
-
Man shares cautionary tale of what can happen when online credentials are compromisedA Woodstock, Ont. man is speaking out after his son was charged with child pornography and then later acquitted of all charges.
-
Toronto police identify woman killed in downtown Toronto stabbingToronto police have identified the 36-year-old woman fatally stabbed in Cabbagetown last Saturday.
-
Changes made to N.B.'s Policy 713 create new human rights issues: youth advocateNew Brunswick's child and youth advocate says the latest changes made by the Education Department to the province's policy on sexual orientation and gender identity in schools has made it more discriminatory.
-
25-year-old dies after he was found shot outside Winnipeg apartment buildingThe homicide unit is investigating after a 25-year-old who was found shot outside a St. John’s area apartment building last weekend died.
-
Section of major Kitchener road closed for emergency repairsA block of Strasburg Road in Kitchener is set to be closed until Friday as crews complete emergency repairs on a storm drain pipe.
-
The Paris of the prairies: The history that shaped Winnipeg and allowed organizations to make it 100 yearsBetween 2020 and 2023 several Winnipeg businesses and organizations have or will be celebrating the century mark. But what was Winnipeg like 100 years ago and what has allowed so many organizations to make it to this point?
-
Northern Ont. Indigenous sergeant to sing national anthem at Jays gameAfter a video of an Indigenous police sergeant singing 'O Canada' in three languages caught the attention of the Toronto Blue Jays, the northern Ontario officer received a special invitation.
-
'No authority to take such actions': Central Elgin mayor violated code of conductAn Integrity Commissioner has ruled that Central Elgin Mayor Andrew Sloan has violated the municipality’s code of conduct on three separate occasions.
-
Suspect sought in armed robbery at Lethbridge businessAuthorities are looking for the public's help to find a suspect in connection with an armed robbery at a Lethbridge business.