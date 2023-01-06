'This is frostbite': Need for warmth exceeds capacity of Winter Response to Homelessness

"We are on track with the collaborative pieces that include both day and overnight spaces it get in from the cold," explains Chantelle McDonald, Director of Service at London Cares.

Launched on December 7, the re-envisioned program is led by London Cares and a partnership of frontline agencies that have expanded their existing shelter and support services.

The city is providing $5 million to the initiative that aims to support 400 people with access to daytime or overnight spaces.

But it hasn’t been enough.

"This is frostbite," says a man named Dave as he points to wounds on his nose and fingers.

He values the additional daytime shelter spaces being offered, but has struggled to find a bed on six or seven nights this winter, "I got in once, the rest of the times I’ve been turned away."

"We know that we don’t have enough spaces for everyone looking for space to get in and out of the cold," acknowledges McDonald. "When inclement weather hits in our community it’s stressful both for those deprived of housing and social services."

There will be 56 additional beds during 'cold alerts' and a new community hub offering laundry, showers, and food will open January 16.

Both the city and London Cares have expressed hope that this will be the last Winter Response as London begins to focus on long-term solutions to the crisis.

Two summit meetings held last year brought together stakeholders to develop a comprehensive community-wide strategy.

A report is anticipated later this month.

"It’s hard. It’s trying," a man named Daryl explains through tears how it feels to be turned away from a shelter.

However, he praises the agencies and frontline workers for doing as much as they can, "I’m grateful and thankful that they are here for us, they love us, they care."

McDonald adds that outreach workers offer assistance to those enduring the cold, thanks to the generosity of Londoners.

"Warm mittens, socks, hats, anything to support them with their stay outside is instrumental to their health and well-being."