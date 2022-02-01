'This is going to be a long storm': Winter storm warning in effect, Windsor-Essex prepares for significant snowfall

Windsor-Essex crews are gearing up for a possible multi-day snowstorm heading towards the region.

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for Windsor-Essex, with up to 30 centimetres of snow predicted between Wednesday and Friday.

“This is going to be a long storm,” says Phong Nguy, manager of operations and acting executive director of operations with the City of Windsor.

Nguy notes crews are well prepared, with some staff pre-treating some of the major roadways before the storm moves in.

“If you have to take care of anything, take care of it today especially for medical needs.”

Nguy says city staff will monitor the storm’s progress, encouraging residents to stay off the roads once snow starts accumulating if possible, telling CTV News residents should be patient with snow plough and salt truck operators.

Plowing begins once the snowfall accumulation reaches five centimetres. Once the main roads are clear, and only if more than 10 centimetres of snow has fallen, trucks will then move into residential areas

"We’ll do our best especially during a pandemic right now, we’ll do our best to make sure all the main roads are clear and then subsequently all the side streets are clear.”

Nguy says the threshold for crews to clear residential side streets is 10 cm (four inches), noting upwards of 30 cm (12 inches) are anticipated over the next couple of days.

“Just give yourself a little time,” says Nguy. “Just be cautious out there. Drive accordingly to the conditions and please watch for pedestrians and cyclists.”

Officials say the last time a snow emergency was declared in Windsor was in 2018 to help crews clear side streets in a timely manner. Nguy says declaring a snow emergency will depend on how snow much the city receives.

“Just be safe out there,” he adds.

Kaitlyn Furse, CAA South Central Ontario spokesperson, says hydrated and fed during an emergency on the road is important.

“Planning ahead really is the most important thing for people to do as we’re getting ready for the snow,” she says.

Furse explains an emergency kit is great to have year-round, but suggests in the winter you may want to make sure you have a few particular things in there — especially things to keep you warm.

“An extra hat, an extra set of mits, a blanket maybe some pocket warmers,” she says. “You want the average things like a first aid kit, an ice scraper. Maybe an extra shovel.”

Furse reminds residents to stay home if possible, and to not go out if you don’t have to.

“Stay home safe so that we can make sure that we get to the people who are in those priority situations,” she says.

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board and the Greater Essex County District School Board are reminding parents to check their emails and the board websites for information regarding potential school closures or other service interruptions due to the storm.

There's a winter storm warning in effect. Parents: check your email for an update. Any possible effects on our services will be posted to our website in the morning. Be sure to follow us here, and on Facebook and Instagram. And stay safe out there! pic.twitter.com/7CsJ6lSCvR

Essex County crews prepare

Work is also underway in Essex County to get ready for the snowstorm. Officials say Essex County crews spray roads with a salt-brine solution, which prevents snow and ice accumulation. When temperatures dip below –12 C, salt treated with magnesium is applied.

A news release from the county states plows are on the roads as soon as the snow starts to fall.

The county maintains 18 salt/plow routes and is responsible for maintaining more than 1,500 lane kilometres of roadway, including 84 bridges. Crews maintain a 24-hour weather watch, which includes road patrols. They are dispatched from four permanent depots, spaced strategically across the county.

The Municipality of Lakeshore is calling for help from community members ahead of the storm.

“If we get the amount of snow that’s predicted, it will be an all-hands-on-deck approach with operators plowing local roads around the clock,” said Jeff Wilson, division leader – roads, parks and facilities. “We’re asking all residents to do what they can to keep our community safe and reduce barriers to our snow clearing operations, which means moving parked vehicles and other obstacles from local roadways.”

During and after significant snow falls, the municipality says residents should refrain from shoveling snow onto roads, keep garbage and recycle bins off roads, maintain a safe driving distance from all snow plows and service vehicles, keep kids from playing on or around snowbanks until clearing is complete.

Lakeshore is also reminding residents that parked vehicles can either delay clearing or increase the amount of time to clear a road, particularly on cul-de-sacs and near curb extensions.

Vehicles found to be blocking snow clearing may be towed at the owner’s expense.

With files from CTV Windsor's Melanie Borrelli.