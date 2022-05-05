'This is going to be a party': Garth Brooks excited to return to Edmonton for stadium show
Country music star Garth Brooks joined CTV Morning Live Thursday morning ahead of his Edmonton show in June.
Brooks is fond of Edmonton after nine sold out shows in 2017 earned him a banner at Rogers Place.
And now he's playing at Commonwealth Stadium.
"The sweetest thing is you just keep getting posts and emails and stuff from your friends up north, and they go, 'Man, are you ever gonna bring your stadium tour up here?' And so we were really excited to announce we were coming back to Edmonton. It's nothing but great memories in that town for us," he told CTV Morning Live's Cory Edel.
"It's a crazy idea and a wonderful idea to take all those nights we were there and now stick all those people in one stadium. You can go to a concert, this is going to be a party."
The show is on June 25 and tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.
-
Victim of fatal Olympic Village stabbing identifiedVancouver police have publicly identified the 51-year-old woman who was stabbed to death in the city's Olympic Village neighbourhood over the weekend.
-
This Armenian pizzeria in Toronto is the home of a nearly century-old recipeFor some, comfort food is a grilled cheese oozing with cheddar plunged into ketchup or a bottomless bowl of steaming hot ramen. For others, it’s lahmajoun.
-
Arcade Fire announces concert in Edmonton as part of 2022 world tourFor the first time since 2017, Arcade Fire will return to Edmonton during their world tour slated to start later this year.
-
Debt, reserves, or cuts: Windsor council to debate how to pay for battery plant landsWindsor city council will meet next week to debate the best way to pay for $53 million for land to be acquired for the future site of the 45 gigawatt Stellantis-LGES battery plant on the city’s east end.
-
'It shows what the east coast can do': Moncton, Halifax excited for world juniorsThere was still a buzz in the air the day after Moncton was announced as a co-host for the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championships.
-
Remains of missing woman Chelsea Poorman found outside Vancouver homeThe search for Chelsea Poorman, a young Indigenous woman who disappeared back in 2020, has ended in tragedy after her remains were found outside a vacant home in Vancouver's Shaughnessy neighbourhood.
-
Halifax excited to host World Junior Hockey ChampionshipDowntown Halifax Business Commission CEO, Paul MacKinnon, says the timing is perfect for the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship to be coming back to the Maritimes.
-
Strong winds may have caused motorcycle to collide with semi on highway: RCMPA 64-year-old Manitoba man is in critical condition after police say a motorcycle collided with a semi-truck on the highway.
-
Ottawa police believe there may be other victims after school bus driver convicted of sexual assaultOttawa police say investigators believe there may be other victims after a school bus driver in the Ottawa area was convicted of several counts of sexual assault.