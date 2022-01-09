'This is going to help so many families,': Owners of popular Christmas display raise 27k for Childcan

The creators of a popular Christmas light display in Ilderton, Ont. have managed to collect thousands in donations for local organizations.

Every year Jeff Vanleeuwen and his wife Nancy light up the exterior of their home with thousands of Christmas lights.

Since their display draws hundreds of people to their neighbourhood, they decided to use it as an opportunity to give back.

The Vanleeuwen’s collect donations for Childcan, an organization that helps families with children battling cancer. In addition to donating hundreds of pounds in non-perishable foods to the Ailsa Craig and Area Foodbank.

“We really wanted to help,” said Vanleeuwen. “We had another great year, we surpassed last year’s total of $27,488 and we also had 2,500 pounds donated to the Ailsa Craig foodbank.”

Jennifer Watts, the community engagement coordinator with Childcan told CTV News that the pandemic has caused them to lose a significant portion of their revenue as many of their fundraising events had to be canceled.

“They jump over every single roadblock that’s been thrown their way. They are out there every night from December 1 to December 31 every single night collecting money for Childcan and the food bank,” she said.

Even though the Christmas season has come to an end, they recognize the need to have donations last all year round.

“Without them, we would not survive this pandemic and we wouldn’t be here right now,” Watts said. “When we do receive donations like this we are so grateful because it helps keep our families going,”

Last month, there were complaints made over traffic concerns as many stopped by to admire the lights, which led to the municipality of Middlesex Centre asking the homeowners to make changes to their elaborate display; but the family hopes to keep the lights shining again this year.

“We’re looking forward to getting together with them to discuss how we can make the display that much safer,” said Vanleeuwen.

“We really appreciate every family that came to help and thank you to the local community for their patience with the traffic.”