'This is how change happens': Local conservatives applaud new Conservative Leader Poilievre

Just days after being named the new Conservative Party of Canada Leader, Pierre Poilievre gathered his caucus in Ottawa Monday to rally and unite the party ahead of parliament’s return.

Poilievre received 68 per cent of the vote among party members on the first ballot, with the vast majority of Conservative Party members behind him.

But according to political watchers, he’s also got a big task ahead to gain traction outside the party, especially in ridings that don’t typically vote blue.

“Canadians are hurting and it is out job to transform that hurt into hope and that is my mission,” he told members of caucus Monday.

It’s a mission centred around affordability and fighting inflation — issues Poilievre says are made worse by a government he calls out of touch.

“If you really care, commit today there will be no new tax increase on workers and on seniors,” he said.

These are “bread and butter” issues which according to political scientist Lydia Miljan are very popular today, but notes the next federal election may not take place for another three years.

“The question is, can he speak to the moment in time when there's an election campaign and for that, I guess we'll just have to wait and see,” said Miljan.

Conservative Chris Lewis is already the elected member of parliament in Essex and counterpart Dave Epp holds the riding of Chatham-Kent-Leamington.

But historically, Windsor West and Windsor-Tecumseh are not conservative ridings. Lydia Miljan says that could change by the next election.

“If the provincial election is any guide, there is appetite to vote conservative in some of these ridings,” she said. “We certainly saw Progressive Conservatives be able to flip some local ridings to their column.”

The Windsor West Conservative Riding Association hosted a viewing party Saturday night to watch its preferred choice in Poilievre win in a landslide.

“This is how change happens. Slowly, slowly, one by one, but I could see blue in the next federal election and Windsor West is going to be a riding that is going to be certainly challenging for that,” said riding president Al Teshuba.

Poilievre was very active during the leadership campaign, hosting nearly 100 rallies across the country, including one at the Ciociaro Club in Oldcastle in March which drew more than 1,000 supporters.

Teshuba expects Poilievre to return to the region before the next election to re-affirm that support.

“People want change in Canada, they want change in Windsor West for sure. The time has come to be part of the next government,” said Teshuba. “Let's be part of it.”

Parliament officially returns Sept. 20, 2022.