This is how many claims MPI received from this week's storm

Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) received well over 1,000 claims as a result of a severe storm earlier this week across Manitoba.

On Saturday, the Crown corporation revealed the severe weather on July 25 and 26 resulted in more than 1,200 claims – a number that could continue to grow as more people call in to report issues.

CTV News Winnipeg previously reported the storm brought hail, heavy rain, and strong winds to Manitoba communities. This caused destruction to gardens, trees, billboards, homes and vehicles.

MPI said it is working to help its customers around the province after this week’s storm. The Crown corporation has now temporarily designated its Gateway Service Centre as a dedicated hail claims centre as a way to focus resources.

Anyone who reports hail damage will be booked at Gateway to have their vehicle inspected. For those who can’t make it to Gateway, MPI will offer additional hail claim service at later dates at its Steinbach, Beausejour, Arborg and Selkirk locations.

MPI notes that hail damage is covered in all basic insurance plans. This means that drivers pay their deductible and any depreciation on their vehicle, and the remainder of any needed repairs will be covered by Basic Autopac.

Anyone whose vehicle has sustained hail damage can call MPI at 204-985-7000.

