A cold front produced a powerful snow squall that blasted across central and north-central AB Tuesday night.

It wasn't so much the snow, but the strength of the wind that created most of the problems. There were numerous reports of power outages, flipped vehicles (and trampolines) and downed trees.

In the Edmonton area, the maximum wind gusts were between 87 and 107 km/h.

Here's an official recap of Tuesday's wind speeds from Environment and Climate Change Canada:

(note- Edmonton Blatchford is missing from this list, but had a maximum gusts of 87 km/h)

This is a selection of maximum wind gusts recorded in the province on Jan. 19 in km/h: