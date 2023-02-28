This is how Sudbury SPCA's foster-to-adopt program works
In this episode of Take Me Home Tuesday, Jen Hughes of the Sudbury SPCA introduces us to Dodge (Dodger) the cat and explains how the foster-to-adopt program works.
Dodge is a tabby coloured domestic short hair mature adult cat that was found outside as a stray.
Hughes said he has lots of character and is healing from some previous injuries, but is lovely and affectionate, saying he is content to sit in her arms and soak up all the love at the shelter.
He has healed from previous injuries to his ear and neck.
Hughes said she is not sure how Dodge would do in a household with another cat or dog, but that he is adaptable and the shelter offers help with introducing a new pet into a family.
The Ontario SPCA Sudbury & District Animal Centre located on Lasalle Boulevard on the College Boreal campus offers a foster-to-adopt program to ensure each animal finds its perfect match.
An animal is sent home with a family with the intent to adopt, but officials want to make sure it is a good fit for both the pet and the people.
It gives the adoptive family time to make a permanent decision and ensure the match is solid.
For more information contact the Sudbury SPCA at 705-566-9582.
