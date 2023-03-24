This is how to get free help filing your income tax returns in the GTA

Some Torontonians are eligible to get help filing their income tax returns – for free.

A handful of tax clinics across the Greater Toronto Area offer their services to eligible residents through the federally-run Community Volunteer Income Tax Program (CVITP) for those with a modest income and a simple return, at no cost.

“Simple would be just one source of income, ideally,” May Seto, program director of Applegrove Community Complex, told CTV News Toronto Tuesday.

“Employment is one, social assistance is another, ODSP, pension for those who have retired. Self-employment, or if there [are] investments, then those [returns] become much more complicated.”

At Applegrove’s income tax clinic, Seto says single-income tax filers who make less than $35,000 a year, and two-person families with an income of less than $45,000 are eligible to book an in-person or virtual appointment at the clinic. An additional $5,000 is added to the annual income for each dependent.

Once an appointment is made, Torontonians must bring all relevant revenue slips, rent receipts, medical receipts, and donation slips. Seniors who still qualify for transit credit should also bring PRESTO receipts, Seto noted.

“We get calls constantly, we get emails constantly. We get a lot of regulars who come back to our community because they’re familiar that we do it every year,” Seto said. “It’s a free service for those who need it the most, those who are low income, students, seniors or [those] on disability.”

Applegrove is one of the many tax clinics for Torontonians to turn to during tax season, and if they cannot find an appointment here, there is a directory of several other free clinics across the GTA – where some even offer walk-ins or allow customers to drop off their income tax documents to be picked up at a later time.

Outside of income tax clinics, eligible Torontonians can also attend facilitated self-filing tax workshops at various public libraries across the city.

Through these workshops, offered on a first-come, first-served basis, a spokesperson for Toronto Public Library (TPL) said these individuals can learn how to independently file their taxes online with the help of instructors.

These workshops are meant for those with modest incomes and simple tax situations, and attendees will be contacted ahead of time to review their eligibility and required documents. TPL also noted it provides online workshops on how to file a simple tax return.

May 1 is the deadline for most Canadians to file their income tax returns, with June 15 being the deadline for those who are self-employed.