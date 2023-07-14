This is how you can power your home during power outages

Tornados, a derecho, ice storms and floods; it seems that more and more weather events are knocking out electricity in the city of Ottawa.

With some outages in recent years lasting days, many people are turning to generators and back-up power for their homes.

When the tornado passed through his Half Moon Bay neighbourhood on Thursday, Jose Fernando Zapata Cardona was ready for a power outage with his portable generator.

"We would’ve plugged everything in, so we have a mini-fridge right there and then we would’ve plugged in the fridge there in the main floor," he says.

It was not needed this time, but it powered essentials for three days during the May 2022 derecho.

"We were fortunate enough that we were prepared," he says.

Jamie Koch spent almost three weeks without electricity after his Pineglen Neighbourhood was badly hit.

"We’re on septic; so we couldn’t flush toilets, we had no power for fridges, nothing. We had a small generator that we shared with neighbours and stuff," Koch said.

So, he turned to something more permanent, a back-up power generator wired directly into his home.

"On this thing, I can run everything. There’s no change in my household," Koch says.

His generator is installed at the side of the house and runs on natural gas. The unit automatically turns on when the power goes out.

"Weather events have been more frequent, we’re doing about 10 installs a week right now," says Rock Brisebois, president of BHC Power Inc.

Backup power for your home is becoming more common.

"It used to be in the outskirts; people with well and sump pumps. It used to be Greely, Manotick, Kemptville area," Brisebois said.

"We’re putting these everywhere; Orleans, Kanata, Barrhaven. Everybody is getting these now."

There are smaller units, which will power essentials like your furnace, water heater, fridge, freezer, lights, and larger generators for the entire home.

"We’re talking everything will run; your car charger, your air conditioner, like the entire home. So, it would be like when there’s a power outage, it would be like there’s no power outage," he says.

However, big or small, there is a cost.

"Typically, the entry-level generator install is in the neighbourhood of around $7,000, and depending on the size of generator, you can go up to anywhere in the neighbourhood of $15-16 thousand."

If you’re looking for something less expensive, you can pick up a portable power generator for as little as $400, and it may be enough to power just what you need.

"A few fridges, if you have your garage fridge and your regular fridge, your freezer as well, all of your iPhones and different devices, as well it will power several lights," Paul Sarazin, Lowe’s Nepean store manager, said.

He says you’ll need to run the unit at a distance from your home because of exhaust, and you’ll need heavy-duty extension cords to run into your home.

Portable generators typically run on gasoline, which may not always be available during extended power outages, and need to be refilled throughout the day, says Sarazin.

"Typically, if you’re using it all day long, you’d probably fill it up maybe 2-3 times."

However, it's peace of mind for running your essentials, says Jose Fernando Zapata Cardona.

"I think everybody should consider at least investing in some type of generator, something to keep the power going."