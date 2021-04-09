This is it for 'above seasonal' in our five-day forecast

It really speaks to the state of weather-affairs in our province when the Environment Canada team in charge of the analysis labels the western prairies as "another day, another low" – and with that, the rollercoaster ride continues.

Today, we're in the warm outset of another plunge below seasonal, which arrives just in time for the weekend, thanks to Murphy's Law. Our outflow aloft shoves over the Rockies and will cause air to descend along their eastern slopes, providing southern Alberta with the usual westerly gusts, and with the usual diminishing returns as you slide toward Saskatchewan.

Calgary's gusts are likely to hit the mid-50 km/h range, and the cloud-base we're coping with this morning will waft away from there.

Overnight tonight and into tomorrow, that trough arrives in earnest, and the surface low shoves into Saskatchewan. These elements combine to bring about flurries, with a potential preface of showers, similar to what we had yesterday. Then, just 'cause, we'll copy Saturday and paste it onto Sunday, with minor variance in temperatures.

It's been a long while since I called a day "Jenga weather", and yet here we are. As this setup arrives in full tomorrow, we can anticipate similar gusts to yesterday, too, pushing into the 60 km/h range from the north.

(This is nearly word-for-word copy from yesterday – it still applies, so here we go!) I can't stress enough the importance of keeping an eye on our fire ban situation around Alberta, especially for the weekend. Check AlbertaFireBans.ca for the latest in your area.

Your five-day:

Today:

Mainly sunny, wind gusts 50 km/h out of the west

Daytime high: 12 C

Evening: some cloud, low -3 C

Saturday:

Partly cloudy, afternoon showers/snow, northerly wind gusts, 60 km/h

Daytime high: 5 C

Evening: some cloud, low -4 C

Sunday:

Partly cloudy, afternoon showers/snow

Daytime high: 6 C

Evening: mainly cloudy, low -4 C

Monday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 4 C

Evening: some cloud, low -7 C

Tuesday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 7 C

Evening: some cloud, low -4 C

Two pics today! Katelyn snapped a nice shot in Banff:

…and Joan took one of this morning's sunrise! What a shot!

You can submit your weather photos here, or email me: Kevin Stanfield