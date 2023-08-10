'This is just the beginning': New retro themed boutique motel set to open

The Grove Motel, a new retro-style, 70s themed, boutique motel in Colchester, Ont. is set to officially open Friday after more than a year of anticipation in the small Lake Erie community.

“It's been a busy week but we're welcoming visitors as of tomorrow,” said co-owner Jennifer Flynn.

According to Flynn, the motel is an extension of The Grove Hotel in Kingsville, and staff have been accepting reservations for nearly a week.

“It's a great experience and you can kind of pick and choose what might fit your personality and what might be a fun visit for you,” Flynn said.

The two storey, 27-room motel is located at 96 County Rd. 50 W., at the intersection with Dunn Road and comes with a Joe Hot and Cold specialty coffee shop which also opened to the public last week.

Themes vary from the ‘happy campers’ glamping room to the ‘whatever floats your boat’ lake life room.

“I think this is just the beginning,” Flynn told CTV News Windsor. “I think Colchester has so much to offer. I think we're kind of first on the ground in terms of promoting tourism in the area. So I'm very excited about what this potentially can do for the community. I think that there's so much potential I think this is just the starting point of something wonderful.”

Flynn explained the grand opening was delayed by several weeks, but that everyone is looking forward to what the remainder of the summer season has to offer.

“I wouldn't say it's been easy just in terms of construction. Certainly there's been some struggles and some time lags that we didn't want or predict but overall the community has been wonderful in this week especially,” she said. “We’ve had tons of people stopping in to say thank you and welcome and all of those positive accolades, so it's been awesome that way.”

Flynn noted officials are still planning for future amenities to compliment the new property, suggesting the motel can become a destination for tourists and guests year-round.

“We're so fortunate because we have such favorable weather so the wineries stay open even all winter. So we're making huge plans for activities during the fall but I think that we still have a great opportunities for some great weather and to have a nice visit and experience the region and all that it has to offer,” she said.

Room rates average at about $250 per night and can be booked online.

“Creating a unique and memorable experience,” Flynn added. “So tons of options or places for photography, just something to get away and our tagline is to chill out here so it's just something totally unique that they would have never experienced before.”