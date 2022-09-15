'This is not a TV drama': Sask. RCMP says finding answers in James Smith Cree Nation suspect's death will take time

The head of the Saskatchewan RCMP is asking for patience in the investigation into the death of Myles Sanderson.

The statement comes more than a week after the arrest and subsequent in-custody death of Sanderson, who was one of the suspects in a mass stabbing that left 10 people dead on James Smith Cree Nation and in Weldon, Sask.

Sanderson went into medical distress shortly after his Sept. 7 arrest and was rushed to hospital in Saskatoon.

"I know some have taken issue with the fact that at our press conference - hours after the arrest and death of Myles Sanderson - that I did not have answers as to how he died," Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore said in a news release.

"When I gave my statement and answered questions, we did not know – and still do not know – the cause of death for Myles Sanderson and to speculate would be irresponsible," Blackmore said.

Such speculation could potentially undermine the Saskatoon Police Service investigation into Sanderson's in-custody death, which is being monitored by the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team.

In Saskatchewan, investigations into serious incidents involving police are conducted by an outside police service.

Blackmore said she has "seen it written" that police had failed to uphold their duty of care in Sanderson's arrest.

"This statement is extremely premature given we do not yet have information on what led to his death. I ask you all to remember this is not a TV drama where we will have all of the answers by the end of the episode," Blackmore said.

"Complex investigations of this nature take time and we look forward to providing further details once they have been confirmed," she said.

During the news conference which followed Sanderson's death, Blackmore confirmed the Mounties on scene had performed lifesaving measures prior to the arrival of paramedics.

The first priority for RCMP is sharing information with the families of victims, Blackmore said.

However, she said police are "fully committed" to providing a detailed timeline of the mass stabbing incident.

"I understand and appreciate there are still unanswered questions," she said.

"Our major crimes unit continues to work to put the pieces together so we can provide further information to the public."

The other suspect in the killings, Sanderson's brother Damien, was found dead in a grassy area on James Smith Cree Nation from injuries police do not believe were self inflicted.