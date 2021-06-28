'This is not an accident': On 5th anniversary, family calls for inquest into B.C. woman's drowning death

The family of a woman who drowned in a B.C. lake five years ago is calling for an inquest into the investigation.

Last week, on the five-year anniversary of Arlene Westervelt's death, her family, friends and co-workers rallied on the steps of the Kelowna courthouse.

They wore Arlene's favourite colour, purple, and reiterated calls for answers in the case.

"As soon as they found my sister's body we said, 'This is not an accident. It needs to be investigated,'" Debbie Hennig said.

"I begged for an autopsy, but the coroner said there would not be an autopsy because this was an accidental drowning."

Arlene died in Okanagan Lake in what had seemed at one point like an accident. Then, her husband, Bert, was charged with second-degree murder.

That charge was later stayed, with Crown counsel saying there was new evidence that reduced the likelihood of conviction.

Last week, the family demanded an inquest into the coroner's investigation. A coroner's report in 2020 revealed the woman's body showed possible strangulation, but her cause of death remains undetermined.

The BC Coroner's Service said in an email to CTV News that it was "unaware of a request by the RCMP for an independent review of the death."

Arlene's family has filed a civil lawsuit against the husband and one of the RCMP officers who investigated the death.

The suit against police alleges interference with the police investigation into her death, leading to the loss of evidence.

In a notice of civil claim, the family claimed an inspector involved in the case was a friend of Arlene's husband. The allegations include a move to "shut down" the consideration the case was a homicide, and that the RCMP may have used technology to unlock Arlene's phone, which the family claims was then given back to her husband.

Bert Westervelt has always maintained his innocence.

None of the allegations has been province in court.