Shahnaz Oleh says she still cries every night before she goes to bed.

And everything in the bakery she now owns, Amir’s Bakery along Lonsdale in North Vancouver, reminds her of loss.

“This is so hard for me,” she told CTV News.

Oleh’s close friend Ayeshe Pourghader, and Pourghader’s 17-year-old daughter Fatemeh Pasavand, were two of the 15 British Columbians killed when an Iranian surface-to-air missile struck Ukrainian International Flight 752 in January 2020 shortly after takeoff from Tehran.

A total of 176 people were killed, 138 with ties to Canada.

“Still, I can’t accept (it),” Oleh said.

And a final report by Iranian authorities into the crash, which Canada’s Transportation Safety Board (TSB) says raises more questions than answers, for Oleh, makes acceptance even more difficult.

“I don’t know why (they shot it down),” Oleh said. “I have a question mark here. I really want to know.”

While the report says the Iranian military shot down the jet by mistake, the TSB was careful to point out that the Iranian Civil Aviation Authority provided no specific evidence.

The TSB also questions why Tehran’s airspace remained open to civilian aircraft hours after Iran had fired missiles at Iraq, and whether the safety measures taken in the 14 months since the crash would effectively prevent a similar accident from happening.

Iran has declined to provide that information, saying military operations don’t fall underneath the conventions that govern international civil aviation investigations.

“In short, the report says what happened, but it doesn't answer the why,” said TSB board chair Kathy Fox on Thursday.

Oleh said she took over the bakery when Poughader’s widower couldn’t run the business any longer.

Her friend, who Oleh describes as a “strong lady,” still comes to her in her dreams, happy, she says, to see Oleh carrying on her business, and in some small way, her legacy.

And while she runs the bakery that carries her dear friends husband’s name, Oleh says she hopes the Canadian government continues to push Iran for justice and answers.

“This is not fair,” Oleh said.