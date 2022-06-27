'This is really strange': U.S. fighter jets soar over Vancouver Island

An unusual sight in the skies over Vancouver Island on Saturday sparked conspiracy theories online. A group of jets left exhaust trails in a formation, leading to theories that ranged from weather-altering flights to signs of Russian aggression.

Wendy Brown was riding a transit bus heading to Langford when she noticed contrails being left in the sky.

"I figured it was aircraft, it was just the way they crossed each other," she said. "I thought that was strange, I immediately pulled my phone out and started recording."

She didn’t think too much about it until she saw postings on Facebook by people trying to figure out what would have caused the trails. That’s when she posted a video she had taken on the bus.

"I was like, this is really strange, I definitely knew it wasn’t those big airplanes but it was pretty interesting to see," she told CTV News.

A short time later, Graeme Alexander spotted the aircraft flying over Sproat Lake near Port Alberni.

"Not a cloud in the sky, and obviously you could see the trails of the planes flying in formation quite high," he said. "They just came right across the skyline over the lake."

"There was an airline flight that was travelling head on with them and they were below that airline because you could see that trail in the sky as well," he said.

Alexander assumed the trails were left by a military group of planes, while some others speculated that the Snowbirds were the cause, though the Canadian aerobatics team is currently grounded due to ejection seat concerns.

The sighting had all the appearances of commercial aircraft flying in formation at a high altitude, yet none of them were visible on services such as flightradar24.com or flightaware.com

U.S. MILITARY

The answer to the mystery is in fact military aircraft, but their origin was American, not Canadian.

Twitter account Evergreen Intel monitors military aircraft and began posting thoughts about which planes could have left the trails over Vancouver Island.

The man who runs the Intel account tells CTV News that he first spotted the formation in Washington State while driving home from work and pulled over to start grabbing some photographs.

He says he immediately recognized the formation as similar to aircraft being in Alaska for Red Flag 2021, an exercise in Alaska involving F-35s in high altitude patterns.

In this case, though, he believes they were five F-15Es.

"Shapes match, twin-tailed, also the distinct lack of noise because they were so high up. The weather at the time had no clouds in the sky and high pressure building for a warm summer day," he said.

The acting Wing Public Affairs Officer for the Canadian Forces Base in Comox confirms those aircraft being over the island.

"19 Wing Operations received a request for multiple USAF F-15s to land at Comox to refuel if their air to air refueling tanker became unavailable," said Cpt. Brad Little.

"The jets didn’t land here so it is assumed that their tanker showed up as expected," he said.

Little says it’s not uncommon for American fighters to travel over Vancouver Island when going between bases in Alaska and the lower 48 states.

Evergreen Intel says his Twitter account was created to focus on publicly available data on various aircraft and ships in Washington State and around the world.

He says given recent world events he understands why there would be extra concerns.

"I would not doubt that many people are seeing out of the ordinary things and wonder what is up and whether they pertain to anything about recent events," he said.

Intel says the clear weather on the weekend also allowed him to capture other images of aircraft returning from the exercise, including a Sentry AWACS.

"I’m sure there are a lot of people spooked right now with our tensions with Russia, which is why I am happy to ease fears about things like this when I see them," he said.