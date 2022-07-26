'This is so unlike Dawn': Search for missing Saskatoon mom, 7-year-old son enters 2nd day

The search for a missing Saskatoon woman and her seven-year-old son continued Tuesday morning.

Dawn Walker, 48, and her son Vincent Jansen were reported missing Sunday evening.

Her truck and some belongings were found at Chief Whitecap Park on Monday.

She had reportedly said she planned to go fishing.

"This is so unlike Dawn to just leave and go," Walker's sister Patricia Dorian tearfully said during a news conference at the park Tuesday morning.

"We have a lot of family and friends that are concerned about her. Where she is and where Vincent is."

The search for Walker began Monday, with Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) and RCMP scouring the river and surrounding the area for signs of Walker and Jansen.

"We are working in concert with Saskatoon Police Service to pursue every possible avenue (for) the reason for Dawn and her son's disappearance," RCMP Staff Sgt. Greg Abbot said during the news conference.

"We don't have any indications of foul play, right now we are focusing on locating them in this area," Abbot said.

He said dive teams, police dogs and the SPS air support unit are helping in the search.

Abbot said a Prince Albert Grand Council search team is also assisting and the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association will join the effort to locate the boy and his mother.

Although the search is expanding in scope, Abbot asked the public to continue to avoid the area and specifically asked private drone operators to steer clear.

"It hampers the search efforts," Abbot said.

While police do not suspect foul play at this point, Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) Vice-Chief Heather Bear called on investigators to exhaust every avenue that could potentially bring Walker and Jansen home.

"We are not ruling out foul play. We're calling on the RCMP and the Saskatoon police service to investigate not only here, but other places," Bear said.

Walker is a longtime employee of the FSIN and Bear said the organization is "devastated" by her disappearance.

"I just really want to stress that too many times we have (had) our missing people not investigated properly," Bear said.

"We're not gonna allow that to happen here. Please, anyone with information — please come forward."