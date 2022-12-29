This is southern Ontario's weather forecast for the start of 2023
The new year is fast approaching and those living in southern Ontario are expected to welcome 2023 with some chilly temperatures.
According to the Farmer’s Almanac long-range weather forecast for southern Ontario, January could experience some chilly temperatures with an average of -10 C, which is three degrees colder than the month's average.
Farmer’s Almanac forecasts snowy periods all throughout the month with the potential of some mixed rain by the third week of January. Temperatures are also expected to be “very cold” by the end of the month, though there will be some periods of sunshine.
This is in contrast with the forecast for New Year’s Day. In Toronto, Environment Canada forecasts clouds with a high of 6 C.
It will be a cloudy start to 2023 for the city, as the federal weather agency calls for clouds all throughout the first few days of January, with a 60 per cent chance of rain by Tuesday.
Other cities across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), like Brampton, Mississauga and Oakville, are looking at similar forecasts for the first week of the new year.
-
Bedard ties Eberle's goal record as Canada thumps Austria at world juniorsConnor Bedard had two goals and four assists as Canada pounded Austria 11-0 for the host country's second straight blowout win at the world junior hockey championship. The 17-year-old phenom also tied Jordan Eberle for the national record with his 14th career goal at the men's under-20 event.
-
Things to do in Ottawa on New Year's Eve and New Year's DayCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.
-
Here's what's open and closed in Ottawa over New Year'sCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa on New Year's Eve, New Year's Day and Jan. 2.
-
Burst pipes flood Vancouver elementary school, forcing months-long closureAn elementary school in South Vancouver will be closed for months after burst pipes flooded the building over the winter break.
-
-
Connor Bedard puts on another show, Canada thumps Austria at world juniorsConnor Bedard had two goals and four assists as Canada pounded Austria 11-0 for the host country's second straight blowout win at the world junior hockey championship Thursday.
-
Music community mourning death of beloved Vancouver rock criticVancouver's live music community is in mourning following the death of longtime The Province rock critic Tom Harrison.
-
Last king tide hits Lower Mainland, but forecasters expecting more in JanuaryVideo from North Vancouver shows significant flooding in the underground parking lot of a waterfront apartment building after Tuesday's king tide.
-
Shelter-in-place issued in Grande PrairieMounties issued a shelter-in-place for a neighbourhood in Grande Prairie on Thursday night.