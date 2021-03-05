The Ford government has released its list of individuals that it plans to prioritize as part of the second phase of its vaccine rollout, beginning in April.
Here is the full list:
Older adults
- About 2.5 million people between the ages of 60 and 79 will receive their vaccines in the second phase in descending five-year cohorts, starting with the group between 70 and 75 in early April. Individuals between 60 and 65 would receive their first doses by the end of May.
Individuals with health conditions
This consists of 442,000 people in the highest risk category that meet the following criteria:
- Organ transplant recipients
- Hematopoietic stem cell transplant recipients
- People with neurological diseases in which respiratory function may be compromised
- Haematological malignancy
- Kidney disease
Followed by 292,000 people in the high-risk category that meet the following criteria”
- Obesity (BMI more than 40)
- Other treatments causing immunosuppression (chemotherapy, immunity-weakening medications)
- Intellectual or developmental disabilities (ex: Down Syndrome)
Followed by 2.2 million people in a at-risk category that meet the following criteria:
- Immune deficiencies
- Stroke/cerebrovascular disease
- Dementia
- Diabetes
- Liver disease
- All other cancers
- Respiratory diseases
- Spleen problems
- Heart disease
- Hypertension with end organ damage
- Diagnosis of mental disorder
- Substance use disorders
- Thalassemia
- Pregnancy
- Immunocompromising health conditions
- Other disabilities requiring direct support care in the community
Congregate care settings
About 158,000 at-risk staff, essential care givers and residents in the following congregate care settings:
- Supportive housing
- Developmental services/intervener and supported independent living
- Emergency homeless shelters
- Other homeless populations not in shelters
- Mental health and addictions congregate settings
- Homes for special care
- Violence against women shelters and anti-human trafficking residences
- Children’s residential facilities
- Youth justice facilities
- Indigenous healing and wellness
- Provincial and demonstration schools
- On-farm temporary foreign workers
- Bail beds and indigenous bail beds
- Adult correctional facilities
Essential caregivers
- About 400,000 primary caregivers to individuals with the highest-risk health conditions detailed above. These workers would receive the vaccine at the end of Phase Two, alongside essential workers.
Essential workers not able to work from home
About 730,000 people from the following groups would be prioritized first:
- Elementary/ secondary school staff
- Workers responding to critical events (eg. police fire, compliance, funeral, special constables)
- Child-care and licenced foster care workers
- Food manufacturing workers
- Agriculture and farm workers
About 1.4 million people from the following groups would then follow:
- High-risk and critical retail workers (grocery and pharmacies)
- Remaining manufacturing labourers
- Social workers (incl. youth justice)
- Courts and justice system workers (incl. probation and parole)
- Lower-risk retail workers (wholesalers, general goods)
- Transportation, warehousing and distribution
- Energy, telecom (data and voice), water and wastewater management
- Financial service
- Waste management
- Mining, oil, and gas workers