'This is the time to pull the fire alarm,' says local hospital leader about the Omicron variant

Waterloo Region hospitals are bracing for increased COVID-19 hospitalizations and admissions into intensive care units as the Omicron variant spreads.

During the weekly COVID-19 update, management of the three local hospitals spoke about their concerns and urged residents to adhere to public health measures and restrictions, warning not doing so could cause incredible strain on the health care system.

“We teach our children and we teach our staff here to pull the fire alarm when they smell smoke,” said Patrick Gaskin, president and CEO of Cambridge Memorial Hospital. “This is the time to pull the fire alarm before the inferno is in front of us.”

While COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU admissions at area hospitals have not reached critical levels, they are preparing for that possibility.

“If we have so many COVID-19 cases, there will be a proportional increase in hospitalizations. We are pulling all our previous mechanisms as hospitals,” said Lee Fairclough, president of St. Mary’s Hospital. “We are already seeing patients in Kingston go out of region, and Windsor out of region.”

Officials said despite increasing bed spaces at each of the hospitals, they often remain in high capacity and are worried about Omicron’s impact.

“We are all troubled about the potential delay in surgery,” added Fairclough.

Bonnie Cam, vice president of clinical services at Grand River Hospital said “we are starting to see an increase in COVID-19 patients. They system is very very stretched, including urgent care.”

Cam also shared concerns about the well-being for the areas hospital staff who are already exhausted from the pandemic’s previous waves.