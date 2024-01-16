'This is truly a dream come true': London, Ont. man wins $152K jackpot
A husband and father from London is still in shock after winning a jackpot worth more than $152,000 earlier this month.
According to a news release from OLG, 57-year-old Nagendra Lakshminarayana won the Lightning Lotto jackpot of $152,983 on Jan. 2.
Nagendra works in the manufacturing industry and said he’s been playing the lottery for the last eight years, but that this is his first big win.
"When the terminal said I was a big winner, I screamed from the top of my lungs! I was so happy – I couldn't stop jumping. My body was just frozen," he recalled.
Nagendra’s wife and kids were thrilled when he told them about his big win.
"It's a life changing feeling. I never imagined I would be a winner. This is truly a dream come true,” he said.
So what does Nagendra plan to do with his newfound winnings?
He said he wants to pay off some bills and then invest for his children's future.
The winning ticket was purchased at Anytime Convenience on Southdale Road in London.
