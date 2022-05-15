What $1 million gets you in real estate markets across Ontario

Both the Canadian and Ontarian real estate markets saw a record-breaking first quarter in 2022, with housing prices reaching new heights and sellers remaining well-positioned.

As of March, the average price of an Ontario home was $1,052,920. In the Greater Toronto Area, the average price is sitting at $1,269,900.

The Greater Toronto Area isn't the only area breaking real estate records in the first quarter of the year either — prices of detached homes in the four Golden Horsehsoe communities — Barrie, Cambridge, Kitchener-Waterloo and Oshawa — all surpassed $1 million for the first time.

The rise in prices is indicative of a larger national trend. Since last year, the national average home price climbed by more than 20 per cent to hit a record $816,720 in February.

With so many price tags hovering around the $1-million mark, buyers might be wondering how far a budget of that amount could get them across Ontario’s real estate markets.

Well, it depends on where you’re looking.

Here are a selection of Ontario real estate listings for under $1 million.

TORONTO

Address: 117 North Bonnington Avenue, Toronto, ON.

Property type: Townhouse

Asking price: $999,900

Bedrooms: Three

Bathrooms: Two

KITCHENER

Address: 22 - 93 Gage Avenue, Kitchener, ON.

Property type: Condo

Asking price: $829,000

Bedrooms: Three

Bathrooms: Three

WINDSOR

Address: 533 Mountbatten Crescent, Windsor, ON.

Property type: Detached home

Asking price: $999,900

Bedrooms: Four

Bathrooms: Three

NORTH BAY

Address: 59 Janey Avenue, North Bay, ON.

Property type: Detached home

Asking price: $779,900

Bedrooms: Five

Bathrooms: Three

OTTAWA

Address: 711 Spring Valley Drive, Ottawa, ON.

Property type: Detached home

Asking price: $999,900

Bedrooms: Four

Bathrooms: Three

NIAGARA-ON-THE-LAKE

Address: 23 Windsor Circle, Niagara-On-The-Lake, ON.

Property type: Townhouse

Asking price: $999,900

Bedrooms: Four

Bathrooms: Four

THUNDER BAY

Address: 2316 Falconcrest Drive, Thunder Bay, ON.

Property type: Detached home

Asking price: $969,000

Bedrooms: Four

Bathrooms: Four

HEARST

Address: 908 Halle Street, Hearst, ON.

Property type: Detached home

Asking price: $750,000

Bedrooms: Four

Bathrooms: Two

LONDON

Address: 1177 Crumlin Side Road, London, ON.

Property type: Detached home

Asking price: $999,000

Bedrooms: Five

Bathroom: Three

BARRIE

Address: 207 Dunsmore Lane, Barrie, ON.

Property type: Detached home

Asking price: $999,000

Bedrooms: Six

Bathrooms: Four

With files from CP24’s Chris Fox.