This is what Canadian boaters need to do when arriving in Michigan

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is reminding Canadian boaters what to do when arriving into Michigan.

Boaters can find reporting locations here or download the free CBP Roam mobile app.

What alternative inspection programs does the Michigan port accept?

CBP reporting offsite arrival – mobile (Roam)

Canadian Border Boat Landing Permit Program (I-68)

Verified traveler (including LBO, SVRS, and I-68 numbers)

NEXUS program

CBP Reporting Offsite Arrival - Mobile (Roam)

The CBP ROAM app is a free mobile application that provides an option for pleasure boaters to report their U.S. entry to CBP via their personal smart device or a tablet located at local businesses to satisfy reporting requirements.

Travelers using the CBP ROAM app may use the app to apply to become Verified Travelers (which includes existing LBO, SVRS, and I-68 numbers) and receive expedited processing on future arrivals.

Participants in these programs may also report their arrival to CBP by calling the number below. Unless directed by a CBP Officer, participants in these programs do not have to report for an in-person inspection.

Detroit Area (Monroe to South of Selfridge AFB)

(313) 393-3949

Port Huron Area (North of Selfridge AFB to East Tawas)

(810) 985-9972

Sault St. Marie Area (Alpena the rest of the way north)

(906) 632-7221 or (906) 632-2631

Vessel masters must have the following information available:

Name, date of birth and citizenship of all persons on board (including passport number);

Name of the boat and/or boat registration number;

CBP user fee decal number (if 30 feet or longer);

Homeport and current location; and

Return contact number.

Reporting Locations

Arrivals may be made at any of the locations below. Call one of the phone numbers above in advance of your arrival to report and receive specific instructions.

Detroit Area

Harrison Township, MI

Metro Beach Public

31300 Metro Parkway

Harrison Township, MI 48046

Detroit, Mi

Erma Henderson Park

8800 E. Jefferson

Detroit, MI 48226

Trenton, MI

Elizabeth Park

202 Grosse Ile Pkwy

Trenton, MI 48183

Port Huron Area

Lexington, MI

Lexington Harbor

7411 Huron Avenue

Lexington, MI 48450

12:00 noon to 8:00 p.m.,

7 days a week

Port Huron, MI

Desmond Marine

207 Water Street

Port Huron, MI 48060

24 hours a day,

7 days a week

Algonac, MI

Algonac Harbor Club

1999 Pointe Tremble Rd

Algonac, MI 48001

12:00 noon to 8:00 p.m.,

7 days a week

Sault Ste. Marie

Sault Ste. Marie, MI

Kemp Marina

485 E. Water St

Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783

8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.,

7 days a week