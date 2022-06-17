This is what Canadian boaters need to do when arriving in Michigan
U.S. Customs and Border Protection is reminding Canadian boaters what to do when arriving into Michigan.
Boaters can find reporting locations here or download the free CBP Roam mobile app.
What alternative inspection programs does the Michigan port accept?
- CBP reporting offsite arrival – mobile (Roam)
- Canadian Border Boat Landing Permit Program (I-68)
- Verified traveler (including LBO, SVRS, and I-68 numbers)
- NEXUS program
- CBP Reporting Offsite Arrival - Mobile (Roam)
The CBP ROAM app is a free mobile application that provides an option for pleasure boaters to report their U.S. entry to CBP via their personal smart device or a tablet located at local businesses to satisfy reporting requirements.
Travelers using the CBP ROAM app may use the app to apply to become Verified Travelers (which includes existing LBO, SVRS, and I-68 numbers) and receive expedited processing on future arrivals.
Participants in these programs may also report their arrival to CBP by calling the number below. Unless directed by a CBP Officer, participants in these programs do not have to report for an in-person inspection.
Detroit Area (Monroe to South of Selfridge AFB)
(313) 393-3949
Port Huron Area (North of Selfridge AFB to East Tawas)
(810) 985-9972
Sault St. Marie Area (Alpena the rest of the way north)
(906) 632-7221 or (906) 632-2631
Vessel masters must have the following information available:
- Name, date of birth and citizenship of all persons on board (including passport number);
- Name of the boat and/or boat registration number;
- CBP user fee decal number (if 30 feet or longer);
- Homeport and current location; and
- Return contact number.
- Reporting Locations
Arrivals may be made at any of the locations below. Call one of the phone numbers above in advance of your arrival to report and receive specific instructions.
Detroit Area
Harrison Township, MI
Metro Beach Public
31300 Metro Parkway
Harrison Township, MI 48046
Detroit, Mi
Erma Henderson Park
8800 E. Jefferson
Detroit, MI 48226
Trenton, MI
Elizabeth Park
202 Grosse Ile Pkwy
Trenton, MI 48183
Port Huron Area
Lexington, MI
Lexington Harbor
7411 Huron Avenue
Lexington, MI 48450
12:00 noon to 8:00 p.m.,
7 days a week
Port Huron, MI
Desmond Marine
207 Water Street
Port Huron, MI 48060
24 hours a day,
7 days a week
Algonac, MI
Algonac Harbor Club
1999 Pointe Tremble Rd
Algonac, MI 48001
12:00 noon to 8:00 p.m.,
7 days a week
Sault Ste. Marie
Sault Ste. Marie, MI
Kemp Marina
485 E. Water St
Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783
8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.,
7 days a week