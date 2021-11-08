This is what the border was like in Ontario on the first day of reopening

It's day one of two-way traffic at U.S.-Canada land border crossings. For the first time is nearly two years, Canadians can visit the U.S. for non-essential travel.

The Canada Border Services Agency said as the reopening came into effect at midnight, traffic was backed-up at southern Ontario crossings, but volumes decreased into the morning and remained quiet during the day.

Acting Director for Southern Ontario Michael Prosia said many of those initially crossing were people with RVs and snowbirds and Monday are generally on the slower side.

He expects volumes to pick up on the weekend when the Buffalo Bills play.

Monday afternoon CTV News Toronto observed few drivers and people crossing at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls.

There were nearly no lines at many points during the day.

Meanwhile, travellers heading to the U.S. east of Kingston faced long wait times at land border crossings.

Early Monday morning, wait times at the Thousand Islands Bridge were an estimated three hours. Those delays were reduced to about 30 minutes by the afternoon.

In Cornwall, there was no wait at all.

In Windsor, the Detroit Windsor Tunnel and Ambassador Bridge were reporting no delays as of 11 a.m. Monday morning.

Entering into both countries, travellers must be fully vaccinated, but in Canada people are required to present a negative molecular or ‘PCR’ test to return home. Families looking to visit loved one after being separated for nearly two years have complained about the additional requirement and pricey test.

The test can cost between $150 to $300, and for those making short trips it can be done before leaving in Canada, which is raising questions from the medical community.

“It doesn’t really reflect what could have happened while you were travelling because you’re allowed to get that test done between 72 hours before you cross the border so there could be exposures that aren’t picked up by that PCR test result and once you come to Canada you might go on to develop symptoms and end up being infected,” said infectious disease specialist Suzy Hota.

Politicians on both sides of the border are frustrated with Canada’s requirement.

“In the current system, it would allow someone to take a PCR test in Canada, cross to Detroit to cheer on the Lions with 65,000 other fans in the stadium and then return to Canada using the test they took before leaving and so how is that test of any use to anyone,” said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens.

“We will see significant uptick in economic activity, but we are still doing it with one hand tied behind our back with this redundant unnecessary testing requirement” said U.S. Congressman Brian Higgins.

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's Chief Medical Officer of Health, said Friday the return test policy for Canadians was being re-examined.