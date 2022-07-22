This is what the huge, unsanctioned Hells Angels gathering looked like in Toronto

A huge unsanctioned procession of up to 1,000 Hells Angels bikers rolled into Toronto on Thursday.

The ride was held in honour of long-time Toronto Hells Angels member, Donny Petersen, who died at 74 of natural causes.

The procession started in Newmarket, where police were seen photographing Hells Angels members as they arrived.

The procession then headed south down the Don Valley Parkway towards Toronto.

The procession came to an end at around noon, at which point hundreds of bikers parked outside a storefront on Carlaw Avenue that is believed to be operated by the motorcycle club.

The bikers remained in the neighbourhood for several hours and were seen interacting amongst one another along Carlaw Avenue. Most of the bikers then departed in unison just before 3 p.m.

Police said no arrests were made and the gathering ended without incident.

This weekend, as many as 1,000 Hells Angels members are expected to gather for the club's national motorcycle run in Whitby.

With files from CP24's Kerrisa Wilson