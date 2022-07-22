This is what the huge, unsanctioned Hells Angels gathering looked like in Toronto
A huge unsanctioned procession of up to 1,000 Hells Angels bikers rolled into Toronto on Thursday.
The ride was held in honour of long-time Toronto Hells Angels member, Donny Petersen, who died at 74 of natural causes.
The procession started in Newmarket, where police were seen photographing Hells Angels members as they arrived.
The procession then headed south down the Don Valley Parkway towards Toronto.
The procession came to an end at around noon, at which point hundreds of bikers parked outside a storefront on Carlaw Avenue that is believed to be operated by the motorcycle club.
The bikers remained in the neighbourhood for several hours and were seen interacting amongst one another along Carlaw Avenue. Most of the bikers then departed in unison just before 3 p.m.
Police said no arrests were made and the gathering ended without incident.
This weekend, as many as 1,000 Hells Angels members are expected to gather for the club's national motorcycle run in Whitby.
With files from CP24's Kerrisa Wilson
-
Windsor man yet to be reunited with dog, despite appeals court rulingA Windsor man who has been deemed the owner of a Newfoundland dog after a second court appeal, following a years-long custody dispute, says he has yet to be reunited with the pooch
-
The sun was shining on London’s Pride Festival, SaturdayLondon's Pride Festival is hitting the stage this weekend in Victoria Park with drag queen Priyanka headlining
-
Steady pace at Halifax's Ukrainian Store grows need for donationsThe Ukrainian Store in Halifax saw one of its busiest days on Saturday since its June opening.
-
Police watchdog investigating after man dies in RCMP-related incidentA 38-year-old man from Prairie Lakes, Man. is dead after a conflict with RCMP on his property Friday night.
-
BC Ferries cancels more weekend sailingsBC Ferries cancelled several more sailings on Saturday due to limited crew availability.
-
Treliving says Tkachuk trade had 'nothing to do' with losing GaudreauCalgary Flames GM Brad Treliving says Friday's blockbuster trade that saw forward Matthew Tkachuk sent to Florida had "nothing to do" with the recent departure of linemate Johnny Gaudreau.
-
Edmonton triathlete takes to hometown streets in first-ever PTO Canadian OpenThe triathlon world has its eyes fixed on Edmonton this weekend, as top athletes race through the city in the first-ever Professional Triathletes Organization Canadian Open.
-
Group claims responsibility after second instance of SUV tires deflated in Waterloo regionThe self-proclaimed environmental activist group “Tyre Extinguishers” claims to be behind another round of SUV tire deflations in Waterloo region.
-
Greece battles 4 major wildfires; hotels, homes evacuatedGreece's fire service was fighting four major fires across the country Saturday, including one where they had to evacuate over 450 people at an island holiday resort.