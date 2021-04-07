This is what the province-wide stay-at-home order would mean for Windsor-Essex

Windsor-Essex could soon be part of a province-wide stay-at-home order.

Premier Doug Ford is expected to announce the month-long order Wednesday afternoon. Sources tell CTV News Toronto and CP24 that an order similar to the one enacted in January is pending final approval and will begin at 12:01 a.m. Thursday.

The main aspect of the order appears to be that all non-essential retail outlets will be closed for in-person shopping.

What does the order mean for the Windsor-Essex region?

Big box stores will only be allowed to open for the sale of essential goods.

Malls such as Devonshire Mall and Tecumseh Mall and Windsor Crossing Outlet Mall along with other retailers will once again be restricted to curbside pickup.

The order is expected to last roughly four weeks, meaning it could end on May 6.

What about schools?

As of now local schools remain open. Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed said Tuesday he hopes the region will not reach the point where schools need to close for in-class learning. Other health units around the Toronto region have issued orders to move to full remote learning.

On Wednesday morning, Education Minister Stephen Lecce told CP24 the stay-at-home order will not require any public schools to close.

Ford is expected to make the announcement at 2 p.m. Wednesday. CTVNewsWindsor.ca will livestream the news conference.

With files from CTVNewsToronto.ca and CTVNewsLondon.ca.

This is a developing story. More coming.