This is what we know about the $60-million Lotto Max ticket sold in Ontario

Someone in Ontario won $60 million overnight in Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw, but has yet to claim their prize, according to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG).

According to a release issued by OLG Wednesday, the jackpot winning ticket is worth $60 million and was sold online at OLG.ca.

The corporation says it's the largest jackpot winning ticket ever sold on the site.

There were also several other prizes won across Ontario last night, including four $1 million prizes sold in Hamilton, Bowmanville, Chatham-Kent County and Oakville.

The OLG says, since its launch in 2009, Lotto Max players have won more than $6 billion across the province.

The next jackpot is estimated at $17 million and will be drawn on April 22.

The winning numbers for Tuesday's Lotto Max draw are 01, 06, 10, 27, 42, 45, 50 and the bonus number is 43.

On Tuesday, a Regina resident was announced as the $70-million winner from the April 1 Lotto Max jackpot. It is the largest ever to be won in the western Canada lottery region.

Dale McEwan bought his ticket in Dunmore, Alta., on April 1 and after an extensive verification process, his win was confirmed.

McEwan said he plans to use the money to help family, do some travelling and some upgrades.

"It is stressful – but not a bad stress," he said while claiming the prize.

WHAT SHOULD YOU DO IF YOU WIN?

"Take a breath," OLG spokesperson Tony Bitonti has previously told CTV News Toronto. "There's going to be a lot of activity in the coming days … Let it soak in."

Bitonti said winners need to sign the back of their ticket immediately.

"That's the most important part," Bitonti said.

Bitonti said he recommends getting financial advice and only telling those you trust before coming forward to officially claim the prize.

The winner will be required by law to identify themselves and have their name revealed publicly.