This is what you need to know before digging on your property

With the spring weather warming up Greater Sudbury, construction projects begin on the roads and on properties.

The City of Greater Sudbury proclaimed the month of April as Dig Safe Month on Thursday.

Mayor Paul Lefebvre made the announcement at Tom Davies Square, raising the flag in the courtyard.

Dig Safe Month emphasizes the importance for businesses and property owners to request a locate before starting construction projects.

A locate ensures it’s safe to put shovels to the ground and begin digging.

Municipalities have collaborated with Ontario One Call, an organization that has records of all underground infrastructure across the province.

“It was created because there is a high risk of injury and damage to buried infrastructure,” said Ian Simpson, Ontario One Call’s director of industry engagement.

Simpson said there are still many who are unaware of the free service.

“Two out of every three Ontarians don’t know about Ontario One Call or that they need to request a locate,” he said.

“So two of every three projects have the potential of sticking a shovel or auger or excavator into the ground and could potentially hit volatile or dangerous infrastructure.”

The annual campaign has gone on for the past 10 years, and Lefebvre told CTV News it’s an important one.

“We’ve seen the numbers reduce of any accidents so that’s why this campaign is so important,” he said.

Requesting a locate is a legal requirement and those who don’t could face fines, repair expenses and safety risks.

Simpson said fines could range up to $10,000 – and if there’s damage to infrastructure, the violator could be liable.

Michelle Brosseau is the locates program administrator for the City of Greater Sudbury. She said the city wants to emphasize the importance of making that call to reduce the potential for injuries.

“If you’re digging somewhere and you accidentally hit a gas main, or you hit a waterline, those could have repercussions to people down the road, you could get hurt,” she said.

Individuals are asked to either call or fill out an online form to request a locate. Brosseau said it is important to provide as much detail as possible when making the request.

“The more details you can give on exactly what you’re doing and where you’re digging, the better, because that limits who might have to go and mark out your utilities,” Brosseau said.

Simpson said locate requests should be made five business days in advance to allow utilities time to go and mark the grounds.