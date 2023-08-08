This is when LCBO will phase out paper bags at all locations

Paper bags will no longer be available at Liquor Control Board of Ontario stores starting Sept. 5.

A media statement by the provincial alcohol retailer follows an April announcement where the company said it would phase out paper bags as part of a new sustainability initiative.

The company says more than 135 million paper bags are sold at its stores each year.

LCBO locations will continue to provide 8-pack carrier boxes for free or make reusable bags available for purchase and customers are being encouraged to bring their own reusable bags.

The move comes as part of a partnership with the non-profit, Tree Canada and says the decision would save the equivalent of 188,000 trees each year and divert 2,665 tonnes of waste from landfills.

The LCBO has already phased out plastic bags.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published August 8, 2023.