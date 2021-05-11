This is when you can expect your SGI rebate cheque

SGI customers can expect a rebate cheque in the mail between mid-May and mid-June.

Approximately 709,000 cheques will be mailed out over the next three weeks, with an approximate average of $380 per customer.

Customers should make sure their address is accurate, and if you have not received your rebate by the end of June, contact SGI customer service at 1-844-TLK-2SGI (1-844-855-2744).

Rebates will be sent to all customers who met the residency requirements to register their vehicle as of Feb. 26, 2021.

Vehicles must have been registered between 2018 and 2020 to qualify for the rebate.