This is where CUPE is striking in Ontario today

Talks between the Ontario government and the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) broke down on Thursday.

With no agreement reached, tens of thousands of education support workers – including custodians, early childhood educators, education assistants, and administrative staff – will participate in a province-wide strike “until further notice,” despite it now being illegal to do so.

The Keeping Students in Class Act, or Bill 28, was tabled Monday and passed Thursday afternoon. In it, the notwithstanding clause legislated a four-year contract onto workers while making it illegal to take any job action.

CUPE has been demanding an 11.7 per cent wage increase, equal to roughly $3.25 more an hour across the board.

Under Bill 28, however, the contract sees a 2.5 per cent yearly wage increase for individuals making less than $43,000 per year, and a 1.5 per cent increase for all other employees.

“For the sake of Ontario’s two million students, to keep classrooms open, CUPE has left us with no choice but to pass the Keeping (Students) in Class Act,” Education Minister Stephen Lecce said at a news conference today.

Union workers who still choose to strike can each be fined up to $4,000 individually, while unions that organize the strike can get hit with $500,000.

Here is where the picket lines will be Friday across Ontario:

TORONTO

Queen’s Park, 111 Wellesley St. W., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

MISSISSAUGA

1420 Burnhamthorpe Rd. E., Unit 315, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.

120 Lakeshore Rd. W., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.

SCARBOROUGH

2063 Lawrence Ave. E., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

BRAMPTON

10215 Kennedy Rd. N, Unit 7, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.

456 Vodden St. E., Unit 12, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.

1 Gateway Blvd., Unit 307, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.

ORANGEVILLE

180 Broadway Suite A, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

ALLISTON

108 Parson Rd., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

FERGUS

181 St. Andrew St. E., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

MARKHAM

CF Markville Mall, 5000 Hwy 7, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.

MILTON

400 Main St., Unit 206, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., and 12 to 4 p.m.

RICHMOND HILL

9555 Yonge St., 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.

NEWMARKET

16635 Yonge St., 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.

WOODBRIDGE

5100 Rutherford Rd., Unit 3, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.

OAKVILLE

74 Rebecca St., 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., and 12 to 4 p.m.

2525 Old Bronte Rd., Unit 570, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., and 12 to 4 p.m.

HAMILTON

Limeridge Mall, 999 Upper Wentworth St., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 12 to 4 p.m.

Eastgate Mall, 75 Centennial Pkwy N., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 12 to 4 p.m.

115 Hwy 8, Unit 102, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

BURLINGTON

3027 Harvester Rd., Suite 306, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., and 12 to 4 p.m.

NIAGARA FALLS

6746 Morrison St., Unit 1, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.

ST. CATHARINES

Service Ontario Government Building, 301 St. Paul St., ground floor, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and 12 to 4 p.m.

209 Carlton St., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.

BARRIE

20 Bell Farm Rd., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

237 Mapleview Dr., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

ORILLIA

575 West St. S., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

OWEN SOUND

920 1st Ave. W., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

KINCARDINE

807 Queen St., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

CLEARVIEW

7317 Hwy 26, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

OTTAWA

1018 Cyrville Rd., 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and 1 to 5 p.m.

1580 Merivale Rd., Suite 500, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and 1 to 5 p.m.

250B Greenbank Rd., 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and 1 to 5 p.m.

KINGSTON

837 Princess St., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 12 to 4 p.m.

BROCKVILLE

100 Strowger Blvd., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and 12 to 4 p.m.

SMITHS FALLS

71 Cornelia St. W., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and 12 to 4 p.m.

KING CITY

2220 King Rd., 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.

PETERBOROUGH

1123 Water St., 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PICKERING

1550 Kingston Rd., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 11:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

PORT HOPE

117 Peter St., 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

LINDSAY

14 Lindsay St. N., 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AJAX

230 Westney Rd. S., suite 502, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 11:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

WHITBY

114 Dundas St. E., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 11:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

OSHAWA

78 Centre St. N, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 11:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

BOWMANVILLE

23 King St. W., 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

STOUFFVILLE

37 Sandiford Dr., 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.

KITCHENER

4281 King St. E., #4, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and 2 to 6 p.m.

CAMBRIDGE

73 Water St. N., Suite 409, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and 2 to 6 p.m.

WATERLOO

100 Regina St. S., #200, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and 2 to 6 p.m.

SAULT STE. MARIE

390 Bay St., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

SSM Civic Center – City hall, 99 Foster Dr., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

PARRY SOUND

17 James St., 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BRACEBRIDGE

230 Manitoba St., 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (for Peterborough), and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (for Barrie)

MIDLAND

320 King St., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

ELMIRA

63 Arthur St. S, Unit 3 &4, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

GEORGINA

23550 Woodbine Ave., 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.

NAPANEE

113 East St., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 12 to 4 p.m.

BELLEVILLE

5503 ON-62, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 12 to 4 p.m.

LONDON

240 Commissioners Rd. W., Unit 101, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and 2 to 6 p.m.

155 Clarke Rd., 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and 2 to 6 p.m.

STRATFORD

55 Lorne Ave. E., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

WOODSTOCK

12 Perry St., 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and 2 to 6 p.m.

WINDSOR

2443 Dougall Ave., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

5452 Tecumseh Rd. E., #1, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

ESSEX

33 Talbot St. S., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

CHATHAM

100-111 Heritage Rd., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

LEAMINGTON

Unit B - 115 Errie St. N., 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

ST. THOMAS

750 Talbot St., Suite 201, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and 2 to 6 p.m.

SUDBURY

555 Barrydowne Rd., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

TOWNSHIP OF ESPANOLA

100 Todhope St., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

WEST NIPISSING

193 King St., 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

NORTH BAY

219 Main St. E., 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

THUNDER BAY

774 James St. N., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.

ATTIKOKAN

Suite 105, 105 Main St. E, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.

IGNACE

Subway, 104 Main St., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m

SIOUX LOOKOUT

Tim Hortons, Wellington St. and 5th Ave., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m

RED LAKE

Red Lake Subway, 11 ON-105, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m

MOOSONEE

First St., corner of the College Daycare, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BLYTH

408 Queen St., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

EAR FALLS

Ear Falls Esso Gas Station, ON-105, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m

NEWMARKET

Dawn Gallagher Murphy MPP Office, 16635 Yonge St., 7:30-11:30 a.m. & 12:30-4:30 p.m.

HOLLAND LANDING

Caroline Mulroney MPP Office, 45 Grist Mill Rd., 8-12 a.m. & 11:30-3:30 p.m.

For more information on where to find the nearest picket line, Ontarians can go to CUPE’s Picket Finder website and input their address for a map of where to go.

- With files from CTV Toronto’s Katherine DeClerq