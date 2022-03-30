This is where the winning Maxmillions tickets for Lotto Max were bought in Ontario
A number of Ontarians are waking up richer this morning after winning big prizes in the Lotto Max draw.
While no one won the $70 million Lotto Max jackpot on Tuesday, there were at least six tickets sold in Ontario that are now worth more than $100,000.
According to the OLG, two Maxmillion tickets, each worth $1 million, were sold in Ontario on Tuesday night.
One of the million-dollar tickets was purchased in Richmond Hill and the other was bought in Waterloo Region.
An individual in Toronto is waking up $333,333.40 wealthier after splitting a Maxmillions prize with two other people in Canada.
Another prize-winning ticket, worth $921,610.50, was also sold in Whitby.
Two Encore prizes worth $100,000 were also purchased in Ontario. Those tickets were sold in Kawartha Lakes County and Scarborough, the OLG said.
Friday's Lotto Max jackpot will again be $70 million, with an estimated 39 $1 million prizes up for grabs.
The winning numbers for Tuesday's Lotto Max draw are 7, 17, 32, 34, 39, 35, and 47. The bonus number is 42.
